Alaska strip club owner plans summer protests
By Toben Shelby
|
May 17, 2017 @ 9:22 AM
By Katie Walker - Flickr: kodiak, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15088204

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska man is resurrecting a strip club he operated on board his converted crab boat before he was convicted on waste disposal charges involving the vessel.

This time, he’s billing the enterprise as a nightly protest.

Darren Byler says he will begin his summer-long “First Amendment Freedom of Assembly” demonstrations Thursday on the 94-foot Wild Alaskan.

He says the demonstrations will feature exotic dancers on the boat anchored off a harbor near the island city of Kodiak.

Byler has long alleged he was hit with the federal “poop” charges because authorities and others disapproved of the exotic-dancer business he ran in 2014. He is appealing his federal case.

Byler said the Wild Alaskan is no longer being run as a charter and he won’t be serving alcohol or charging admission to the vessel, although participants will need to pay $25 for a round-trip, two-minute water-taxi ride.

Related Content

Executive director of Alaska Democratic party reti...
Suspect arrested in Parks Highway gas station arme...
Girl buried, injured by snow sliding off roof in A...
Warm Alaska spring might be waking bears up early
Lawmakers move rewrite of Walker’s fisheries...
Gunman supported conflicting Islamic groups
Comments