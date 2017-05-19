Alaska students finish first Russian immersion program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A group of students in Alaska has become the first class to complete a Russian language immersion program.

Alaska Public Media reported (http://bit.ly/2qEFnwg ) Thursday that the group of 17 students started the program in kindergarten and stuck with it through their senior year at West Anchorage High School.

The program was designed for American students specifically so they could learn Russian from a young age.

Program teacher Elena Farkas says the Anchorage School District applied for a foreign language grant and had been the only district in the country to receive it.

The grant had allowed for a Russian language lottery system to be set up. Parents enter their kids into the lottery and those selected go through the 13-year program.