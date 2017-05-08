Alaska students rally, walk out of class to support schools

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Hundreds of Alaska residents and students gathered in Fairbanks on Sunday to show support for schools facing heavy budget cuts.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2pn1Snn ) the rally happened two days after hundreds of high school and middle school students in the Fairbanks area had left school early in protest of proposed cuts to music, arts, sports and other activities.

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s director of drug and alcohol intervention Montean Jackson says the students are sending a message loud and clear -“save our schools.”

State Senate and Borough Assembly propositions could cut $15 million from the school district.

In response, the district is considering cuts to teachers, other staff and school programs.

The University of Alaska system also faces a possible $22 million budget cut.