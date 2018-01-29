Alaska teen accused of having images of assaulted children

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a southeast Alaska teenager was charged with child pornography after investigators discovered images on his phone of children between the ages of 1 and 10 being sexually assaulted.

KTVA-TV reported Sunday that 18-year-old Walter Forsberg of Metlakatla has been indicted by a grand jury on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Troopers on Prince of Wales Island investigated Sept. 29 when a 15-year-old girl reported receiving explicit images by text message. Troopers expanded their investigation to Forsberg and seized his phone.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigations found the images on his phone.

Troopers are investigating the identities of the pictured children with the assistance of the FBI.

Forsberg remained jailed Monday at Ketchikan Correctional Center. Online court documents do not list his attorney.