Alaska teen faces murder charge in father’s death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Authorities say a 16-year-old in northern Alaska shot and killed his father after the two got into an argument.

KTUU-TV reported Friday that the teen faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the man’s death last week.

North Slope Borough police had responded to a home in Utqiagvik after a man reported on Wednesday that his son tried to kill himself with a shotgun

Court documents say the man was found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds. The man’s throat had also been cut.

Police say the teen told officers he and his father had started arguing about the shotgun before he pushed the man down the stairs and shot him.

The teen had been arrested on suspicion of burglary earlier that day.