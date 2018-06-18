Alaska theater company places employees on furlough

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A regional theater company in Alaska has furloughed its employees after officials say it faced several years of financial problems.

The Juneau Empire reports Perseverance Theatre management asked workers to reduce hours at the beginning of this month after cancelling its most recent production.

The Douglas Island-based theater had planned showings of “Snow Child” in Anchorage last month.

Executive director Art Rotch says the theater company incurred six-figure debt in 2015 and 2016 with the second budget shortfall hitting the theater hard. Rotch declined to say how many employees have been furloughed or the size of debt.

Rotch says he doesn’t know if the company will shut down without having more information about the extent of the debt.

—

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com