Alaska to keep lynx trapping closed for Kenai Peninsula

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Lynx trapping will not open up on the Kenai Peninsula this year as populations of the wildcat and its prey move through a low cycle.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced last week that the trapping season will stay closed for the peninsula and the region east of the Turnagain and Knik arms.

The size of Lynx populations depends on the abundance of snowshoe hare, the cats’ main food source. The openings and closings of trapping seasons are typically based on the hare population size.

According to the game department, the hare populations are at the end of a low phase after peaking in the winter of 2011-12.

A lynx hunting season is planned to open on the peninsula in January 2019.

—

Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com