Alaska tourism leaders look to fund marketing amid cuts
By Toben Shelby
|
Apr 6, 2018 @ 11:28 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The leaders of Alaska’s largest travel industry trade group are looking for ways to fill a void in their marketing budget left from cuts by lawmakers.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports that the tourism industry has been a bright spot in an otherwise struggling Alaska economy of late, growing consistently along with the national economy over the past decade since the 2008 financial crisis. But Alaska Travel Industry Association President Sarah Leonard said that despite a record number of roughly 1.86 million visitors last summer, the 2017 peak season for the industry was “a little bit underwhelming.”

Leonard attributed the overall slowing growth not to an image problem, but to a lack of an image brought on by steep cuts to the association’s marketing budget.

Information from: (Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce, http://www.alaskajournal.com

RELATED CONTENT

Alaska woman blows air horn at cars speeding down her street State welfare office in Sitka on its way to reopening Valdez woman dies in hit-and-run outside bar; driver held Police arrest suspect in weekend theft of ivory, carvings Big items remain as Alaska lawmakers seek timely session end 1 person dies, 4 injured in Anchorage multifamily unit fire
Comments