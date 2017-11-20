Alaska Troopers arrest man in connection to body in ditch

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a man has been arrested in connection to the body found in a ditch at the beginning of November.

Troopers say 37-year-old Anchorage resident Justin A. Brunsvold was arrested Saturday. He is being held in jail on $100,000 bail.

Brunsvold was arrested in connection to 32-year-old Wasilla resident Patrick McMullen’s body being found Nov. 2 on an ATV trail that runs alongside Parks Highway. McMullen’s vehicle was found parked in a pullout at milepost 59.

Troopers said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. They had asked the public for tips from anyone who might have witnessed suspicious activity in the area.