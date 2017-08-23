Alaska troopers use battering ram to arrest Idaho fugitive
By Toben Shelby
|
Aug 23, 2017 @ 10:43 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers used a battering ram mounted on an armored vehicle to break into a Fairbanks home and arrest a man wanted in Idaho.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2w44FGT) reports the tactical vehicle took out the front door and several trees in front of the house.

A police dog eventually found 41-year-old Kelo Smoke hiding in a crawl space under bats of insulation.

Troopers went to Smoke’s home Tuesday as they investigated his involvement in a traffic crash that morning.

They learned he was wanted on an extraditable arrest warrant for a probation violation in Idaho and that he previously had been hostile to law enforcement officers.

Negotiations, smoke grenades and flash-bank grenades failed to dislodge Smoke.

He was arrested after a standoff of about eight hours.

Related Content

Agency rejects endangered listing for southeast Al...
Alaska tribes form provisional government, seek so...
Sitka scrambles to act after finding moderate land...
Park Service to continue fight in Alaska hovercraf...
Investigators expected to head to crash site
Body found in outdoor hot tub in Alaska
Comments