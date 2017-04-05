Alaska turns focus to oil, gas infrastructure after spill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska officials say they are going to take a look at Cook Inlet’s aging infrastructure to get a better handle on oil and gas operations there following the recent discovery of an oil leak.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports (http://bit.ly/2oAWTmk) the spill between two production platforms owned by Hilcorp Alaska LLC was spotted Saturday. The company removed all oil from the 8-inch diameter pipeline by Sunday.

The state has yet to determine how much oil was dumped into the ocean, but Hilcorp has said it was less than three gallons.

The leak is the second in Cook Inlet this year for Hilcorp Alaska.

Kristin Ryan with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation says the state will compile a report on the inlet’s oil and gas activity over the next year. The state may then decide to make regulation changes.