Alaska volcano erupts, sends up another ash cloud

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands has erupted again, sending a cloud of ash and ice particles to 30,000 feet.

Bogoslof Volcano erupted at 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says the cloud was seen by satellite at 7 a.m.

At lower altitudes, the cloud drifted southeast. No ash was expected to fall on nearby Unalaska Island, home to one of the nation’s largest fishing ports, Dutch Harbor.

Above about 20,000 feet, the cloud was moving northeast toward the Bering Sea.

Ash above that height is a threat to airliners flying between Asia and North America.

Bogoslof is 850 miles southwest of Anchorage. It has erupted more than 25 times since mid-December and could continue periodic eruptions for months.

Seismic activity returned to low levels after the eruption.