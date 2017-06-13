Alaska volcano sees another short eruption
By Toben Shelby
Jun 13, 2017 @ 9:43 AM
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Volcano Observatory says a volcano in the Aleutian Islands has erupted again.

The observatory says Bogoslof Volcano erupted for six minutes starting at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Satellite images of an ash cloud were not immediately available and the observatory could not estimate its height.

The eruption followed a series of explosive events at the volcano Monday night and the Aviation Color Code remains at “warning” level.

Ash from Aleutian volcanoes is a threat airliners operating between North America and Asia when a cloud rises above 20,000 feet.

Lower-level winds were expected to push a cloud northwest into the Bering Sea. Higher level winds could push ash southeast into the Gulf of Alaska.

The volcano is 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.

