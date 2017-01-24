Alaska volcano sends ash toward port on neighboring island

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The latest eruption of an Alaska volcano is expected to send trace amounts of ash to a nearby community.

Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutian Islands erupted at 4:53 a.m. Tuesday.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says a volcanic cloud rising to 25,000 feet was seen in satellite data at 5 a.m.

The cloud was moving east toward Unalaska Island.

The observatory says the cloud is “ice-rich” but likely also contains ash.

Unalaska is home to one of the nation’s largest fishing ports, Dutch Harbor.

The Unalaska Department of Public Safety says ash was projected to reach the community at 7:20 a.m.

Less than one-thirty-second of an inch of ash was expected.

Ash clouds rising above 20,000 feet are a threat to airliners traveling between Asia and North America.