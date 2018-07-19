Alaska wants $15M back in Medicaid payments to providers
By Toben Shelby
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 11:58 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska health officials are ordering health care providers to pay back millions of dollars in Medicaid payments they say were sent by mistake.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is seeking to recoup about $15 million from about 1,100 health care providers.

Jon Sherwood, the department’s deputy commissioner for Medicaid and health care policy, says the dollar figure each provider must pay back is still being calculated, but the payments will likely range from a few dollars to $1 million.

The state cut Medicaid payments by about 10 percent for services billed, but the reduction didn’t go into effect in October as planned. The error was found last month, so the state is seeking to apply the reduction retroactively.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

