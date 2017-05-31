Alaska warns of potential layoffs
By Toben Shelby
|
May 31, 2017 @ 9:47 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The state of Alaska is warning government workers that they could face being laid off, as legislators remain at odds over spending and a plan to address Alaska’s deficit.

Department of Administration spokeswoman Minta Montalbo said about 17,000 notices will be mailed to state employees Thursday. She noted that it does not appear a budget will be finalized by then.

Department of Administration Commissioner Sheldon Fisher sent an email to state employees Tuesday notifying them of the situation. Montalbo called it a “heads-up” ahead of the formal notification letters being mailed.

The notices serve as a 30-day warning that workers could be laid off if a budget isn’t finalized by July 1, which is the start of the new fiscal year.

Related Content

Feds declare salmon disaster for Gulf of Alaska fi...
Woman recovering from bear bite in Alaska
3 Togiak men on moose hunt die when skiff overturn...
Bill protects Alaskans who won’t perform sam...
Half ton of food donated to homeless Anchorage you...
Lawmakers leave several bills behind in extended s...
Comments