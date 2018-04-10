Alaska woman blows air horn at cars speeding down her street
By Toben Shelby
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 11:54 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage woman who is tired of cars speeding through her subdivision has decided to see if blowing an air horn at speeding vehicles will help solve the problem.

KTUU-TV reported Sunday that Denise Buck, while sitting in a lawn chair in her driveway, has been blowing the horn to let people know when they are driving too fast.

Buck said her busy south-side neighborhood gets a lot of cars cutting through – many with drivers speeding, texting and not paying attention.

In 2016, members of the community council say they petitioned for a speed suppression study, which would have monitored traffic through the area.

Resident AJ Salkoski said the neighborhood does not have sidewalks.

The Anchorage Police Department recommends calling its new non-emergency line, 311, to file driver complaints.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

RELATED CONTENT

State welfare office in Sitka on its way to reopening Valdez woman dies in hit-and-run outside bar; driver held Police arrest suspect in weekend theft of ivory, carvings Big items remain as Alaska lawmakers seek timely session end 1 person dies, 4 injured in Anchorage multifamily unit fire Corps extends comment period for Pebble Mine review
Comments