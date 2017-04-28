Alaskan tribal government dips into defense contracts

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A southeast Alaska regional tribal government is taking one step closer to self-sufficiency.

CoastAlaska News reported (http://bit.ly/2ppeWdi ) Thursday that in an effort to protect itself from federal budget cuts, the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is exploring new business ventures.

Its Tribal Business Corporation has purchased government-services business KIRA.

KIRA runs power plants, water systems and water-treatment plants. It also offers vehicle maintenance, grounds maintenance and complete base operation services. Corp. CEO Richard Rinehart says KIRA’s main customer is the U.S. Department of Defense.

KIRA Founder and current President Carlos Garcia says under tribal ownership, KIRA is eligible to bid for contracts as part of a disadvantaged-business program. He expects the company will continue to expand.