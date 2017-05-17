Alaska’s Bogoslof Volcano erupts, sends up ash cloud

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska volcano erupted Tuesday night and spewed ash for more than an hour.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says Bogoslof Volcano erupted at 10:32 p.m. and continued for 73 minutes.

A pilot reported the eruption produced an ash cloud that reached 34,000 and the observatory issued a warning to pilots. Wind pushed the cloud southwest.

Ash from southwest Alaska volcanos is a threat to airliners operating between North America and Asia when a cloud rises above 20,000 feet. Ash can harm and stop jet engines.

Bogoslof has been erupting periodically since mid-December. The observatory says additional explosions producing high-altitude ash could occur at any time.

The volcano is 850 miles southwest of Anchorage in the Aleutian Islands.