Alaska’s capital city names next police chief

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The City and Borough of Juneau has named its next police chief.

The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2t6KMk9 ) Wednesday that Juneau Deputy Chief Ed Mercer will become the police department’s next leader.

Mercer will take over when Police Chief Bryce Johnson leaves the department on July 28 for a position in Idaho.

Mercer has been with the Juneau Police Department for 17 years. He has been deputy chief since 2013.

Mercer says he has been preparing for this position for his entire law enforcement career.