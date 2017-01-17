Alaska’s population climbing despite net migration losses

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s population is climbing despite the fact that more people are moving away from the state than moving in.

KTOO-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2jjUZ4R ) that according to a Department of Labor report released Thursday, Alaska’s population has grown slightly due to births, though net migration remains down.

Net migration – the number of people moving two Alaska minus those leaving – has been on the decline for the last six years.

State economist Neal Fried says the stream of people leaving Alaska isn’t entirely to blame on recent economic downturns, as people were leaving before oil and gas prices plummeted, hurting the state economy.

Fried says areas like the Pacific Northwest often supply people to move to Alaska, but as that region is currently hot economically, fewer people are leaving.