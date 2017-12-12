Anchor Point man shot, wounded by Alaska State Trooper
By Toben Shelby
|
Dec 12, 2017 @ 11:19 AM

ANCHOR POINT, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a 47-year-old Kenai Peninsula man was shot and wounded as he pointed a rifle at officers.

Fernando Ospina of Anchor Point was treated at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer and then flown to Anchorage for additional care.

Troopers in Soldotna took a call on just after 10 a.m. Sunday that shots were fired in Anchor Point.

According to troopers, officers were outside Ospina’s home when he opened the door and pointed a rifle at them.

Fernando was shot once.

Department policy calls for the officer’s name to be released three days after the incident. The Department of Law’s special prosecutions office reviews cases involving deadly force to determine if it was justified.

