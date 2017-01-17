Anchorage coalition gets $1.5 million to help homeless teens

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The federal government has awarded $1.5 million to a coalition of Anchorage organizations that work to combat homelessness as part of a national grant competition.

KTVA-TV (http://bit.ly/2iYp1dk ) reported Saturday that Anchorage was one of about 150 communities to apply for the grant. It was one of only 10 cities to receive the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development award.

The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness includes 39 local organizations, including Covenant House, a nonprofit that serves homeless and at-risk youth.

Covenant House Executive Director Alison Kear says the money will go toward implementing a new approach to preventing teen homelessness.

According to the coalition, the group will seek help from a youth advisory board consisting of teens who have been homeless to determine how to best use the money.