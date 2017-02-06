Anchorage to consider giving Uber second chance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage officials are set to consider a proposal that would allow ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate in the city this coming year.

The Alaska Public Radio Network reports (http://bit.ly/2kIFqGj ) that the ordinance has been drafted by Anchorage Assembly member Bill Evans. He says the measure is necessary because the city’s transportation code was written before people began using their smartphones to access the ride-hailing services.

The draft ordinance requires Uber drivers to have insurance and undergo background checks. The companies would also have to pay a yearly fee to operate in Anchorage.

Uber previously operated in Anchorage from September 2014 to March 2015, when a judge ordered the company to either continue offering its rides for free, comply with all local taxi rules or cease operations.