Anchorage firefighter finds body in building that burned

By Robbie Shade - Flickr: 4am fire alarm, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16700288

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage fire and police officials are investigating an apartment fire in which a person was found dead.

Fire crews at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday responded to a fire at a four-plex at 914 west 23rd St.

The location is about two blocks north of Fireweed Lane near Arctic Boulevard.

Fifteen fire department vehicles responded.

Fire officials say the fire was brought under control quickly but one person was found dead inside.

The name and gender of the person was not immediately released.