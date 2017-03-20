Anchorage grand jury indicts 3 on armed robbery charges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage grand jury has indicted two men and a teenager on armed robbery, assault and theft charges after a series of violent crimes in the city starting in January.

The juvenile and 20-year-old Detallion Owens were indicted on 14 counts.

The grand jury also indicted 21-year-old Delander Owens on four felony counts, including one robbery charge.

Prosecutors say the three were armed Jan. 27 when they robbed residents of a Karluk Street apartment.

Prosecutors say Detallion Owens and the juvenile stole a car and a gun Feb. 5 from a man delivering pizzas. The suspects drove off and a woman in the back seat was forced out a block away.

Detallion Owens and the juvenile also are charged with stealing property and cars at gunpoint Feb. 19 and 20.