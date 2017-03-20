Anchorage grand jury indicts 3 on armed robbery charges

By Toben Shelby
|
Mar 20, 11:39 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage grand jury has indicted two men and a teenager on armed robbery, assault and theft charges after a series of violent crimes in the city starting in January.

The juvenile and 20-year-old Detallion Owens were indicted on 14 counts.

The grand jury also indicted 21-year-old Delander Owens on four felony counts, including one robbery charge.

Prosecutors say the three were armed Jan. 27 when they robbed residents of a Karluk Street apartment.

Prosecutors say Detallion Owens and the juvenile stole a car and a gun Feb. 5 from a man delivering pizzas. The suspects drove off and a woman in the back seat was forced out a block away.

Detallion Owens and the juvenile also are charged with stealing property and cars at gunpoint Feb. 19 and 20.

Related Content

Negotiators to try for deal on rural power program...
Anchorage police seek 4 suspects, car used in stre...
Wildlife trooper, patrol truck collides with car i...
Fairbanks youth officer charged with distributing ...
Alaska judge tosses lawmaker challenge to Medicaid...
Anchorage police investigate deaths of 2 at Point ...
Comments