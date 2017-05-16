Anchorage man arrested in shooting death of 92-year-old wife
By Toben Shelby
|
May 16, 2017 @ 9:31 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 91-year-old Anchorage man has been charged with first and second-degree murder in the shooting death of his 92-year-old wife.

Duane Marvin also is charged with evidence tampering in the death of Charlotte Marvin.

Anchorage police say they don’t know the motive for the shooting.

Police on Sunday afternoon took calls that a woman was dead in her home on east 28th Avenue east of the Seward Highway.

Investigators concluded that Duane Marvin shot Charlotte Marvin, hid the gun in a cabinet and walked to a neighbor’s home to report his wife’s death.

Police on Monday afternoon obtained an arrest warrant for Marvin. He turned himself in just after 5 p.m.

Online court records do not list Marvin’s attorney. He remained in custody Tuesday at the Anchorage jail.

