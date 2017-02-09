Anchorage man charged with stabbing woman, police officer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 27-year-old man suspected of stabbing an Anchorage police officer and a woman he once dated has been charged with felony assault and attempted murder.

Armando Walker was arrested early Wednesday outside a Carrs store in east Anchorage.

Police responding to a call of a disturbance between a man and a woman spotted Walker leaving the store.

Police say he refused to stop and scuffled with officers.

After Walker was handcuffed, an officer discovered he had been stabbed. The officer was treated for hand and torso wounds.

The woman told police said she didn’t need medical attention but discovered she had also been stabbed and was taken to a hospital.

Prosecutors filed the attempted murder charge for the woman’s injury.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Walker.