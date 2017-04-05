Anchorage man dies on snowmachine trip in Mat-Su Borough

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 66-year-old Anchorage man died on a snowmachine trip in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Alaska State Troopers say the body of Danny Maroney was recovered Tuesday near the confluence of the Yentna and Susitna rivers.

Troopers took a call Tuesday morning that Maroney was missing.

He had left early Monday morning for his cabin near Skwentna and was supposed to return that night.

A trooper helicopter just after 1 p.m. Tuesday spotted a stopped snowmachine and rider. The crew confirmed that Maroney had died and transported his body to Wasilla.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.