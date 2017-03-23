Anchorage police arrest suspect in train monument vandalism

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police acting on a tip have arrested a teenager suspected of painting graffiti on a train locomotive that stands as a monument on the Delaney Park Strip.

Police say 18-year-old Terrence Vicens is charged with felony criminal mischief.

Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Locomotive 556 was placed along the park strip in 1959.

Police on Wednesday responded to vandalism on the locomotive’s coal car. White, red, blue and yellow paint covered nearly the entire south-facing side.

The city Parks and Recreation Department says normal methods for cleaning graffiti may not be suitable for the train. The locomotive was restored about two years ago and a sealant was added.

Police estimate restoration cost at $7,000 to $15,000.

Investigators say more than one person may have been involved.