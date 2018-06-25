Anchorage police arrest third suspect in 2017 homicide
By Toben Shelby
Jun 25, 2018 @ 12:44 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have arrested a third suspect in the death of a man outside a hotel.

Police on Monday announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nicole Diaz.

An officer shortly before midnight Saturday pulled a vehicle over at Raspberry Road and Minnesota Drive. Diaz was a passenger.

A grand jury indicted Diaz this month on murder and armed robbery charges in the death of 32-year-old Craig Berumen outside an Executive Suites hotel.

Police on March 8, 2017, received a 911 call and found Berumen dead in the hotel parking lot on Spenard Road. Police call the death a “targeted drug-related crime.”

Twenty-two-year-old Chaz Shanigan is charged with first-degree murder and 25-year-old Devontay Gordon is charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Online court records do not list Diaz’s attorney.

