Anchorage police confront man with hatchet; shots fired
By Toben Shelby
|
May 25, 2017 @ 9:14 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say an officer confronted a suspected prowler armed with a hatchet and fired shots in south Anchorage.

An initial police press release does not indicate whether the suspect was struck.

Police just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday took a report of a prowler in south Anchorage between the Old and New Seward highways off 100th Avenue.

Officers found that someone had broken into multiple cars.

An officer spotted a man cutting through neighborhood yards. The officer tried to stop the man, and when he continued, unsuccessfully attempted to stop him with a stun gun.

Police say the suspect produced a hatchet. The officer then reported shots had been fired.

Police say they have contacted all people involved and that they continue to investigate the crime scene.

