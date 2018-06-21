Anchorage police identify man killed in apartment shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have identified a man shot and killed after an altercation at an apartment.

Police say 48-year-old Geoffrey Sorden died Monday afternoon.

Police at 4 p.m. were called to a side street near Dowling Road and the Old Seward Highway in response to a shooting.

They found Sorden dead and a second man injured by gunfire. The wounded man was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say the shooting followed an altercation related to on-going activity inside the apartment building.