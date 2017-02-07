Anchorage police investigate break-in at Young’s office

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Police in Alaska’s largest city are investigating a reported break-in at U.S. Rep. Don Young’s congressional office there.

Anchorage police spokeswoman Renee Oistad says no arrests have been made in the incident, which occurred last Wednesday. She says doors to some offices in the building either were pried open or efforts were made to pry them open.

She says several items were taken, such as clothing, some artwork and an MP3 player.

Young spokesman Matt Shuckerow says by email that Anchorage police and the Federal Protective Service were notified of the break-in immediately. He says no private or confidential information was compromised.

Shuckerow also says it does not appear that Young’s office was specifically targeted.

The incident was first reported by the Midnight Sun blog.