Anchorage police investigate crash that left 1 dead, 1 hurt
By Toben Shelby
|
Sep 6, 2017 @ 9:32 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the 26-year-old driver dead and a passenger injured.

Police say 26-year-old Christopher Pullen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected through the sunroof early Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Arctic Boulevard. Pullen died at the scene.

Police say a female passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The two other passengers were not hurt.

According to police, Pullen was driving a 2005 Acura when the vehicle veered off the road at a sharp curve, striking the guardrail on the passenger side. Police say the vehicle slid along the guardrail before stopping.

