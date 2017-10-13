Anchorage police investigate pedestrian death
By Toben Shelby
|
Oct 13, 2017 @ 10:32 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man struck by a car driven by a woman who fled and was later found at a restaurant.

Police were notified shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday about a pedestrian collision at Benson Boulevard and A Street.

According to police, the man was hit by a dark colored Chrysler 200 as he crossed Benson Boulevard. Police said there was no crosswalk where the pedestrian crossed the road. The man died en route to a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

Police say the vehicle was later found in a parking lot with significant damage to the windshield, and the driver was found inside a nearby restaurant.

Police say officers were interviewing the driver, as well as witnesses. No charges were immediately filed.

