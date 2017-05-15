Anchorage police investigating elderly woman’s death as homicide
By Toben Shelby
|
May 15, 2017 @ 9:55 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Anchorage Police Department is investigating the death of an elderly woman as a homicide.

Police say the unnamed woman had been found dead Sunday at a house on east 28th Avenue.

A spouse of the woman had asked neighbors to call 911.

Police Sgt. Slav Markiewicz says officers are conducting interviews, but do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Markiewicz did not say if the victim had any visible signs of injury. He had said an official cause of death is not yet known.

