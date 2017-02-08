Anchorage police officer injured in fight with suspect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say an officer received a “significant” injury after a fight with a suspect.

Police early Wednesday morning responded to the Carrs grocery store on east Northern Lights Boulevard near Muldoon Road.

They were investigating a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Officers contacted the pair as they left the story.

Police say the man refused to listen to commands, became combative and fought with officers.

He was subdued and arrested.

Police say the injury to the officer did not appear to be life-threatening. The names of the officer and the suspect were not immediately released.

Detectives are investigating.