Anchorage police question man in death at paint store
By Toben Shelby
|
Sep 12, 2017 @ 9:54 AM
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have detained a “person of interest” sought after a body was found in a paint store.

Police shortly before 9 a.m. Monday took a call from an employee of Aurora Paint Co. in midtown Anchorage. The employee told officers he arrived for work and discovered the body of a man inside the store.

Police put out a bulletin seeking information about a car that had been parked at the store.

Shortly before noon, a caller reported the car in east Anchorage. Responding officers followed the car to Cheney Lake.

The driver fled and entered the water but was eventually detained for questioning.

Police have not released the names of the dead man or the detained man.

