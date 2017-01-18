Anchorage red light camera proposal could go before voters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A proposal that will go before the Anchorage Assembly would allow the municipality to install and use cameras to ticket drivers who run red lights.

KTVA-TV reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2j7x3Re ) that if approved by the assembly, the proposal will appear on the April ballot for voters to decide.

Assembly Vice Chairman Dick Traini worked on the ordinance and says using the cameras will help make roads safer.

Several drivers told KTVA they think the assembly should consider other alternatives or make sure that signage is included along with the cameras so drivers know they’re being monitored.

According to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, the practice of using a camera to ticket red light runners without a police officer present is prohibited in 10 states and limited in 10 others.