Anchorage woman dies, 3 injured in Seward Highway crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage woman riding in a pickup died when the truck crossed into the oncoming lane of the Seward Highway and crashed.

Alaska State Troopers say 65-year-old Joyce Strain died in the crash early Sunday afternoon at Mile 71.5.

Strain was a passenger in a pickup driven by 65-year-old Patrick Strain.

Troopers say they were driving south when Strain lost control and crossed into the northbound lane.

The pickup struck a sport utility vehicle driven by 34-year-old Patrick Richmond of Wasilla.

Patrick Strain, Richmond and a passenger in Richmond’s SUV, a 5-year-old child, were transported to Providence Hospital in Anchorage for treatment of injuries.

Drivers and passengers in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Both vehicles were impounded.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the case.