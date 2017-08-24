Anchorage woman dies, Colorado man injured in highway crash

CANTWELL, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a 32-year-old Anchorage woman died in a crash on the Parks Highway near the interior Alaska community of Cantwell.

Driver Amanda Fleming died and a passenger, 27-year-old James Guandolo of Durango, Colorado, was seriously injured.

Troopers took a call on the crash just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Trooper say Fleming was driving a southbound sport utility vehicle about 3 miles south of Cantwell when the SUV left the roadway and rolled three times.

Fleming was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guandolo was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.