Anchorage woman dies, Colorado man injured in highway crash
By Toben Shelby
|
Aug 24, 2017 @ 9:46 AM

CANTWELL, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a 32-year-old Anchorage woman died in a crash on the Parks Highway near the interior Alaska community of Cantwell.

Driver Amanda Fleming died and a passenger, 27-year-old James Guandolo of Durango, Colorado, was seriously injured.

Troopers took a call on the crash just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Trooper say Fleming was driving a southbound sport utility vehicle about 3 miles south of Cantwell when the SUV left the roadway and rolled three times.

Fleming was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guandolo was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Related Content

Hughes leaves Alaska Senate majority caucus
More Alaskans mauled by bears in Alaska
Senate panels close out university, health budgets
Grand jury indicts Fairbanks man in 2015 shooting ...
Alaska’s Eielson Air Force Base picked for F...
Seasonal bat survey being conducted in southeast A...
Comments