Another eruption from Alaska volcano

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says a volcano in the Aleutian Islands spewed ash for about three hours.

An explosive eruption began at about 10 a.m. Monday Alaska time and continued until 1 p.m. at Bogoslof Volcano about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The National Weather Service issued a message warning aviators of an ash cloud up to 34,000 feet.

Ash clouds above 20,000 feet can threaten jet airliners traveling between Asia and North America. Ash can harm and even stop engines and pilots take measures to fly over or around clouds.

The observatory monitored the eruption with seismic, infrasound, satellite and lightning data. Seismic activity declined but remains above background levels.

The observatory says low-level ash emissions may be continuing and could intensify without warning.

Bogoslof has been erupting on and off since mid-December.