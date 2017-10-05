Appeal begins for measure that could impact Alaska pipelines

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Attorneys for the state and Alaska group Stand For Salmon made an appearance in front of an Anchorage Superior Court judge, arguing for and against Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott’s rejection of a proposed pro-fisheries ballot measure.

The attorneys were in court on Tuesday as part of an appeal filed by the pro-salmon group, which was called for after Mallott ruled the proposal unconstitutional. He says the proposal calls for specific appropriations -which is against Alaska’s constitution.

The proposal calls for improved vetting of all construction projects that impact salmon streams, and attempts to declare all Alaska waterways as salmons streams unless proved otherwise.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2z0BFB4 ) that the future of Pebble Mine, the Susitna dam and any trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline might be determined by Judge Mark Rindner’s decision on the appeal.