Armed robbery suspects target lone Anchorage women

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are warning women to be cautious when walking or in a car alone after three evening armed robberies.

Police say in each case two or three young, black men with guns approached a lone woman and demanded her purse or cellphone.

The suspects then fled on foot to a vehicle.

The armed robberies occurred between 8 p.m. and midnight Thursday. A police announcement originally said they occurred Wednesday.

Police say all people should be cautions and aware of their surroundings, especially when out late at night, and that they should report suspicious circumstances.