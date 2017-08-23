Audit flags purchases on Anchorage employee p-cards
By Toben Shelby
|
Aug 23, 2017 @ 9:56 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An annual review of Anchorage Municipal employee purchasing card records flagged some transactions as “questionable, or prohibited purchases.”

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vofCRt ) the Internal Audit Department flagged purchases including flu vaccinations, food and related items for employee training and lunch meetings, appliances for staff use, a gift for employees, artwork for a Christmas card, Christmas cards and premium satellite television subscriptions.

The department looked at 48,298 p-card purchases from 2016 amounting to $18,069,421 in transactions. That is an increase of about $1.5 million in p-card spending from 2015, when the department found employees had made 45,972 purchases amounting to $16,558,975.

The findings include two areas of concern: The “questionable, or prohibited purchases,” and 24 large purchases that were split to circumvent single transaction limits placed on p-cards.

