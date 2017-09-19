Authorities identify 2 brothers from Mexico killed in fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Authorities say a weekend house fire in Juneau that killed two brothers from Mexico appeared to originate on the elevated deck located on the home’s second story.

Juneau Fire Marshal Dan Jager said Monday investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze that broke out early Sunday. Seven people were in the house at the time of the fire.

The brothers were pronounced dead at a hospital. Juneau police identified the victims as 34-year-old “Wilfrido” Luis Román Olivarría Mora and 21-year-old Adrian de Jesus Olivarría Mora.

Responders saw flames coming from the backside of the house and a woman clinging to the roof. The other residents managed to escape. Some suffered minor injuries.

Jager says four firefighters were treated at the hospital for minor smoke inhalation and released.