Bears killed near Eagle River were not involved in maulings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Three brown bears killed last week near Eagle River were not involved in a fatal mauling in June.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports DNA testing proved the bears were not involved in the death of hiker Michael Soltis or the mauling of a man who searched for Soltis.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game shot the bears, a sow and two yearling cubs, near the site of the maulings.

Department spokesman Ken Marsh says DNA testing indicated that the same sow had attacked Soltis and mauled the man searching. That bear has not been found.

The department had set out bear traps to try to capture the bear.

Soltis left to hike June 19. Searchers found his body a day later.

