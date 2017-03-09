Bethel-area village to open commercial lumber sawmill

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – A Bethel-area Native Village is starting a commercial lumber business in the middle Kuskokwim.

KYUK-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2lHga5f ) that the workers from the village of Napaimute are currently moving a sawmill 40 miles downriver from Chuathbaluk to three miles below Kalskag where the mill will cut commercial lumber on demand. Officials say the mill will create jobs and provide cheaper lumber for Kuskokwim residents.

Native Village of Napaimute Director of Development and Operations Mark Leary says the same crews who are moving the mill are also plowing the Kuskokwim highway, another job creation effort out of the village. The going is tough, but Leary says chartering a barge in summer months wouldn’t have benefited the village as much.

Napaimute purchased the sawmill from a family in Chuathbaluk, funding the purchase and move with a $600,000 federal grant.