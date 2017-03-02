Bethel council opposes new liquor store applications

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – The Bethel City Council is opposing two applications to bring new liquor stores to the city.

KYUK-AM reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2mOUQ9S ) that the council voted to protest applications seeking to turn existing businesses into liquor stores. Council member said they opposed the stores at Fili’s Pizza and Cezary’s Auto Body and Paint shop in part because neither business has secured a Conditional Use Permit for the construction of their liquor stores yet.

The Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will consider the two sites for alcohol licenses in April.

Bethel opened its first liquor store in more than 40 years last year. A second store has also been approved. Fili’s Pizza and Cezary’s shop are competing for the city’s last available package store license.